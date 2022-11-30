Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, QB Matthew Stafford out Week 13

Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald will not play Sunday due to a high-ankle sprain that could lead to Los Angeles shutting him down for the rest of the season.

Donald, 31, has never missed an NFL game due to injury, meaning the seven-time All-Pro would be sitting for the first time Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks. Donald missed two games in 2017 due to a contract holdout.

“That’s what makes Aaron, Aaron,” McVay said. “He’s unbelievable. I mean to be able to play through that, the toughness, everything that he embodies is what you love about Aaron.”

Donald was injured in the first quarter last week but remained in the game, a 26-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

With a five-game losing streak and a 3-8 overall record, Los Angeles has only one win since Sept. 25. A rash of injuries isn’t helping the Rams’ mood.

Wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson II are on injured reserve, and quarterback Matthew Stafford (concussion) played only two of the team’s four games in November.

McVay said Wednesday it was “safe to say” Stafford, 34, would miss Week 13.

–Field Level Media