Raiders designate tight end Darren Waller, receiver Hunter Renfrow to return

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Las Vegas Raiders designated tight end Darren Waller and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow to return from injured reserve, coach Josh McDaniels announced on Wednesday.

The move would open a 21-day practice window for both Waller and Renfrow. McDaniels said both players could be activated in time for the Raiders (5-8) to host the New England Patriots (7-6) on Sunday.

Waller, 30, has been sidelined by a hamstring injury since he logged just eight snaps in a game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Oct. 10.

Signed to a three-year, $51 million contract extension at the end of training camp, Waller has 16 catches for 175 yards and a touchdown in five games (four starts).

Waller earned his lone Pro Bowl selection in 2020, when he caught 107 passes for 1,196 yards and nine touchdowns. Waller has 3,359 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns in 70 career games (50 starts) with the Baltimore Ravens (2015-16) and Raiders.

Renfrow, who has been sidelined by an oblique injury, has 21 catches for 192 yards in six games (one start). He missed two games earlier this season with a concussion.

Renfrow, 26, also signed a contract extension ahead of the 2022 season, a two-year, $32 million deal with $21 million in guaranteed money.

Renfrow has 229 catches for 2,491 yards and 15 touchdowns in 52 career games since being selected by the Raiders in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

–Field Level Media