Quinnen Williams gets into heated shouting match with New York Jets coach on sidelines

It doesn’t take much to get tempers flaring on gameday. Especially when your team is down big, losing the game. For Quinnen Williams and the New York Jets, that moment happened early in Week 3 in their matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Early in the second quarter, with the 1-1 Jets trailing the 0-2 Bengals 14-6, the third overall pick from the 2019 NFL Draft got into a fiery argument with one of his defensive coaches on the sideline.

Here’s the clip of Williams and the coach going at it.

#Jets Quinnen Williams nearly went to blows with a coach on the sidelines 👀👀pic.twitter.com/I17BeoHNXJ — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 25, 2022

It almost looked like Williams was ready to take the argument a step further, standing up, almost appearing to flex as he stepped to the coach. Who knows whether it was necessary, but Jets teammates and staffers ultimately got involved to create some distance as emotions settled back down.

Seeing extra passion on gameday is nothing new. It’s never good to see near-fights from those on the same sidelines, but sometimes these battles can bring individuals closer together, creating a stronger bond. It’s either that or one could be headed for the door. This discussion seemed fairly insignificant. At the very least, the Jets hope it can start a rally.

Williams has four tackles, a half-sack, a QB hit, and a pass deflection in two starts coming into his Week 3 matchup vs Joe Burrow. He’s doubled his tackle total on the year just in the first half of today’s game and has also added a tackle for loss.

The Jets came into the game ranked 23rd in the NFL in sacks, but Burrow’s been sacked 13 times in two games. Williams and his fellow teammates had to feel like this matchup presented an opportunity to wreak havoc on the Cincinnati offensive line, but we have yet to see that transpire on Sunday, as the QB has yet to take a sack.

