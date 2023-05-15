Quinnen Williams scrubs Jets from social media account

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

All-Pro defensive tackle Quinnen Williams removed the New York Jets from his Twitter bio on Monday amid his ongoing contract stalemate with the team.

His profile now reads, “Defensive Tackle for …”

Williams, 25, skipped voluntary workouts this spring. He is scheduled to earn $9.59 million in 2023 playing on a fifth-year option but said at the end of the 2022 regular season he wanted a long-term deal before the start of the offseason program. It didn’t come.

Dexter Lawrence of the crosstown Giants signed a four-year, $90 million extension earlier this month, a deal that made him one of the four highest-paid defensive tackles in the NFL.

Lawrence has 213 tackles and 16.5 sacks in 64 career games (57 starts). By comparison, Williams has 191 tackles and 27.5 sacks in 57 career games (53 starts). Williams was selected No. 3 overall in the 2019 draft while Lawrence went No. 17.

“I feel like I deserve to get a contract done before the offseason program just because I did everything right on the field, everything right off the field, and just having the organization behind me just like I’m behind them to show that they really support me and different things like that is an amazing thing for me. I just want to be compensated for what I am,” Williams said in January.

–Field Level Media