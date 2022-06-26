Quincy Crew, nouns stay unbeaten at DPC ESL One Summer

Credit: Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Quincy Crew and nouns earned victories on Saturday to improve to 4-0 in Dota Pro Circuit North America: Tour 3, Division I action.

Quincy Crew defeated Wildcard Gaming in 38 minutes on red and 41 minutes on green. Quinn “Quinn” Callahan led Quincy Crew with a kills-deaths-assists ratio of 11.5-2.5-14.0.

nouns defeated The Cut 2-1. nouns opened with a win on green in 43 minutes. The Cut replied with a win in 64 minutes, also on green. nouns clinched with a win in 53 minutes on red. Guilherme Silva “Costabile” Costábile of Brazil led nouns with a kills-deaths-assists ratio of 11.7-4.0-20.0.

Eight teams are competing in a single round robin over six weeks with all matches best-of-three. The top two finishers in the $205,000 competition will qualify for ESL One Arlington 2022, and the bottom two teams will be relegated to Division II for the next tour.

Week 4 action begins Wednesday with one match:

Felt vs. 5RATFORCESTAFF

Dota Pro Circuit North America: ESL One Summer standings, map record:

T1. Quincy Crew, 4-0 (8-0)

T1. nouns, 4-0 (8-3)

3. Evil Geniuses, 3-1 (7-3)

4. TSM, 2-2 (5-4)

T5. Wildcard Gaming, 1-3 (3-6)

T5. The Cut, 1-3 (3-7)

T7. 5RATFORCESTAFF, 0-3 (1-6)

T7. felt, 0-3 (0-6)

Dota Pro Circuit North America: ESL One Summer prize pool and DPC points

1. $30,000, 500 points

2. $28,000, 300 points

3. $27,000, 200 points

4. $26,000, 100 points

5. $25,000, 50 points

6. $24,000, no points

7. $23,000, no points, relegated to Division II

8. $22,000, no points, relegated to Division II

