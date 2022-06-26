Quincy Crew, nouns stay unbeaten at DPC ESL One Summer

Quincy Crew and nouns earned victories on Saturday to improve to 4-0 in Dota Pro Circuit North America: Tour 3, Division I action.
Quincy Crew defeated Wildcard Gaming in 38 minutes on red and 41 minutes on green. Quinn “Quinn” Callahan led Quincy Crew with a kills-deaths-assists ratio of 11.5-2.5-14.0.
nouns defeated The Cut 2-1. nouns opened with a win on green in 43 minutes. The Cut replied with a win in 64 minutes, also on green. nouns clinched with a win in 53 minutes on red. Guilherme Silva “Costabile” Costábile of Brazil led nouns with a kills-deaths-assists ratio of 11.7-4.0-20.0.
Eight teams are competing in a single round robin over six weeks with all matches best-of-three. The top two finishers in the $205,000 competition will qualify for ESL One Arlington 2022, and the bottom two teams will be relegated to Division II for the next tour.
Week 4 action begins Wednesday with one match:
Felt vs. 5RATFORCESTAFF
Dota Pro Circuit North America: ESL One Summer standings, map record:
T1. Quincy Crew, 4-0 (8-0)
T1. nouns, 4-0 (8-3)
3. Evil Geniuses, 3-1 (7-3)
4. TSM, 2-2 (5-4)
T5. Wildcard Gaming, 1-3 (3-6)
T5. The Cut, 1-3 (3-7)
T7. 5RATFORCESTAFF, 0-3 (1-6)
T7. felt, 0-3 (0-6)
Dota Pro Circuit North America: ESL One Summer prize pool and DPC points
1. $30,000, 500 points
2. $28,000, 300 points
3. $27,000, 200 points
4. $26,000, 100 points
5. $25,000, 50 points
6. $24,000, no points
7. $23,000, no points, relegated to Division II
8. $22,000, no points, relegated to Division II
–Field Level Media