Qikert joins forces with Into the Breach

Former Virtus.pro rifler Alexey “Qikert” Golubev joined Into the Breach’s Counter-Strike team on a three-month loan Wednesday.

Qikert will take over the in-game leader responsibilities from Thomas “Thomas” Utting, who announced last week that he was taking a step back from the lineup.

“With the additions of (Aurimas “Bymas” Pipiras), (Kevin “misutaaa” Rabier) and now Qikert — mixed with the stoic fragging of (Karol “rallen” Rodowicz) and energetic play of (Joey “CRUC1AL” Steusel), we think this’ll be a team to watch,” Into the Breach CEO Sam Macedonio said.

“At the very least, they’ll be bringing some exciting and innovative play as we head into CS2. Great mix of young guns and veterans, the guys get on super well, and have already melded in such a promising way. I just can’t wait to see what this team develops into over the long-term.”

Qikert said he can’t wait to get started.

“Hello everyone! I’m happy to announce that I am becoming a part of ITB,” he said in a statement released by the team. “I always wanted to try myself in an international team, and this opportunity puts a lot of responsibility on my shoulders that I’m more than ready for. That’s what I like and want the most. Can’t wait to start practicing with the team and feel myself alive again! Thanks for the support!”

Qikert, a 24-year-old from Kazakhstan, joined Virtus.pro in late 2019. He was part of the team that won the IEM Rio 2022 Major.

–Field Level Media