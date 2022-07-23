QB Malik Willis, Titans agree to contract terms

Credit: George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Tennessee Titans quarterback Malik Willis agreed to the terms of his rookie deal, putting the entire nine-member 2022 class under contract on the day rookies are set to report to training camp, the team said Saturday.

The Titans drafted Willis in the third round (86th overall) out of Liberty University.

Willis, 23, has backed up incumbent starter Ryan Tannehill and Logan Woodside during Tennessee’s offseason workouts and minicamp.

Willis broke his own single-season touchdown record at Liberty in 2021, accounting for 27 passing and 13 rushing TDs.

He was responsible for 65.9 percent of the Flames’ total of 5,671 yards, throwing for 2,857 yards and running for 878 more on 197 carries.

The veterans are scheduled to report to training camp on Tuesday.

–Field Level Media