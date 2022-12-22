QB Jayden Daniels announces return to LSU

Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels doesn’t want to end his college football career quite yet.

Daniels announced Thursday that he will return to Baton Rouge next fall, giving him the opportunity to become a rare five-year starter after spending his first three seasons at Arizona State.

“Football has been so great to me and my family,” Daniels began his lengthy post on Twitter. “Starting from high school and up to right now, being a quarterback has created more bonds than I can count. I have met people from all walks of life because of throwing a football. Nothing will ever replace the feeling of game-winning drives and celebrating with my teammates, family, and friends.”

He continued:

“This has been an amazing ride and honestly, I am not ready to get off just yet. That is why it is important that I announce I am returning for the 2023 season to fulfill the goal of an LSU Tiger and bring our fans another championship.”

Coming out of high school in Southern California, Daniels was a four-star prospect in the 2019 class. He transferred from Arizona State following the 2021 season.

In his 13 games with the Tigers, Daniels has completed 68.5 percent of his passes for 2,774 yards with 16 touchdowns and three interceptions to go with 818 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns. He has another game still to play on the season, when No. 17 LSU (9-4) meets Purdue (8-5) in the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 2.

At Arizona State, Daniels played in 29 games and threw for 6,025 yards, 32 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He rushed for 1,288 yards and 13 scores.

–Field Level Media