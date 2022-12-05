Preds defenseman Ryan McDonagh (upper body) out 2-3 weeks

Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Nashville Predators defenseman Ryan McDonagh is expected to miss one to two weeks with an upper-body injury.

He was placed on the injured reserve Monday and the team called up defenseman Jordan Gross in a related move.

McDonagh, 33, has six assists in 23 games in his first season with Nashville.

The two-time Stanley Cup winner has 343 points (71 goals, 272 assists) in 806 career games with the New York Rangers, Tampa Bay Lightning and Predators.

Gross, 27, has two goals in three games this season with Nashville. He also has 11 points (two goals, nine assists) in 13 games with the AHL’s Milwaukee Admirals.

–Field Level Media