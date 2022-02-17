Predators coach John Hynes fined $25K for conduct

Oct 14, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators head coach John Hynes talks with referee Ian Walsh (29) against the Seattle Kraken at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Nashville Predators head coach John Hynes has been fined $25,000 for inappropriate conduct by the NHL on Thursday.

The league did not release details of the incident, only noting that it came at the conclusion of the Predators’ 4-1 loss to the Washington Capitals on Tuesday.

The setback was the third straight for Nashville (28-17-4, 60 points) on the heels of a 4-0-1 run.

Hynes, 47, was named the Predators’ head coach on Jan. 7, 2020. He owns a 75-51-7 record as the coach in Nashville following a 150-159-45 mark in parts of five seasons with the New Jersey Devils.

–Field Level Media