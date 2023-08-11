Police investigate death threats against T1 star Faker

Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Police in South Korea are investigating a threat made against star T1 mid laner Sang-hyeok “Faker” Lee.

An ominous message surfaced online following the team’s recent win against KT Rolster at the League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Playoffs, according to a report Friday by Talk Esport.

“I am going to go to the T1 hostel where Faker is staying and hurt him with a scar,” the message stated.

The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency launched an investigation on Thursday after learning of the threat, with the case later transferred to police in Daejeon, per the report. Police are attempting to trace the IP address in order to identify and apprehend the sender.

T1 issued a statement about the developing situation.

“We confirmed that there have been disgraceful comments posted in online communities about Faker,” read the statement. “On a team level, we have reported it to the police, and we are actively responding and moving for the safety of the players.”

LCK officials are beefing up security for the remainder of the Summer Playoffs, which are taking place at LoL PARK in Seoul through Aug. 20.

Faker, 27, is a three-time world champion (2013, 2015 and 2016) and a two-time Mid-Season Invitational champ (2016 and 2017) with 10 combined LCK and Champions Korea titles, per Liquipedia. He has competed with the T1 organization since 2013.

T1 were scheduled to face Gen.G Esports in the best-of-five upper-bracket final on Friday.

–Field Level Media