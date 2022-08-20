Pistons GT win inaugural NBA 2K 3v3 title

Credit: USA Today Sports Images

Pistons GT swept Wizards District Gaming on Saturday to win the first-ever NBA 2K 3v3 championship in Indianapolis.

Pistons GT rolled to the $250,000 first-place prize by defeating the Wizards 21-14, 23-16, 21-17 and 21-17.

Center Ramo “Ramo” Radoncic was named the finals MVP after averaging 8.5 points and 4.5 rebounds in the finals. Point guard Anthony “Ant SZN” Costanzo added 9.2 points and 4.5 assists.

Pistons GT defeated Rim Runners and the Wizards defeated 76ers GC in the semifinals earlier Saturday to gain the finals.

Wizards District Gaming takes home the second place prize of $100,000. Rim Runners and 76ers GC earned $50,000 apiece.

