Pirates put Ke’Bryan Hayes (back) on IL

The Pittsburgh Pirates placed third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a mid-back muscle strain.

The move is retroactive to Saturday.

The club recalled infielder Kevin Padlo from Triple-A Indianapolis to take Hayes’ spot on the roster.

Hayes, 25, is batting .251 with six home runs, 44 runs, 35 RBIs and 13 stolen bases in 103 games in his second full season in the majors. The former first-round pick last played Thursday.

The Pirates selected Padlo off waivers from Seattle earlier this month. He’s batting .182 with three RBIs in 10 games with the San Francisco Giants and Mariners this season.

