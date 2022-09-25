Pittsburgh Pirates claim infielder Miguel Andujar from Yankees

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Pirates claimed infielder/outfielder Miguel Andujar off waivers from the New York Yankees on Sunday.

The Yankees designated the 27-year-old for assignment on Thursday.

Andujar has played in 259 career games, all for the Yankees, over parts of the past six seasons. He is a career .273 hitter but was batting .229 with just one home run and eight RBIs over 27 appearances for New York this season.

Andujar requested a trade in June after the team optioned him to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He eventually reported to the Triple-A club and got more chances with the Yankees later in the season.

The utility player has appeared at first base, third base, left field and designated hitter during his career.

The Pirates did not make a corresponding roster move, with their 40-man roster now at 40.

