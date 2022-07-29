With Philo TV’s free trial, you can test out the live TV streaming service for seven days before deciding if you want to commit to a monthly subscription. The trial provides access to the complete Philo package of over 60 live TV channels focused on entertainment shows and movies.

The Philo free trial is the ideal option for anyone considering cord-cutting — those who have cable TV but are interested in switching to a cost-effective streaming alternative. The free trial is also best for anyone who loves binge-watching popular entertainment shows and movies.

What can I watch with my Philo free trial?

Philo focuses on channels that air sitcoms, dramas, and reality TV, as well as home, food, documentary, and music channels.

The Philo free trial gives you access to over 60 channels, including Comedy Central, Lifetime, MTV, The Paramount Network, BBC America, Nickelodeon, the Food Network, and Discovery.

But, the streaming service doesn’t include premium networks dedicated to news or sports, such as major broadcast networks like ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox News, and ESPN.

How does Philo’s free trial compare to others?

Philo’s free trial is similar to those offered by other live TV streaming services. During free trials for Philo, FuboTV, and Sling TV, you can access the full range of channels provided by each service’s basic package, as well as other features like streaming on multiple screens at once.

Streaming Service Cost per Month Channels Free Trial Length Philo $25 60+ 7 days Sling TV $35+ 31+ 7 days FuboTV $69.99+ 100+ 7 days

How to sign up for the Philo free trial

Philo

To sign up for Philo’s free trial, you’ll need to create an account and provide your credit card information. Here are the steps to follow:

Visit Philo’s website and click on “Start Free Trial.” Enter your phone number or email in the pop-up box. Enter your payment details, then click “Subscribe.” You’ll then receive a confirmation link via text or email. Follow the link and click “Confirm Sign Up.”

How to subscribe to Philo once your free trial expires

After your free trial expires, your Philo account will automatically upgrade to a subscription, and you’ll be charged the monthly fee of $25. For this price, you’ll continue to get access to the same 60+ Philo channels just as you did during the free trial period.

There’s no extra sign-up fee to pay once your free trial updates to a subscription. The Philo package has just one subscription plan for $25 per month, which you can cancel at any time. Philo doesn’t offer an annual payment option.

*To avoid being charged automatically once your free trial period ends, be sure to cancel your subscription before the seven days are up.

Is Philo’s free trial worth it?

Philo’s free trial is definitely worth it. There’s nothing to lose by signing up for the free trial. If you don’t wish to continue with a subscription, just be sure to cancel before the end of the seven-day trial period to avoid the automatic $25 per month recurring charge.

For fans of entertainment shows and movies, Philo live TV channels offer a tailored package with plenty of content to watch. For those curious about testing out a live TV streaming service for the first time, the Philo free trial offers an easy, affordable, and low-stakes solution.

FAQs

How can I get the seven-day free trial for Philo?

Visit the Philo website, and click “Start Free Trial.” You’ll then need to provide your credit card information.

Is Philo easy to cancel?

Yes. You can cancel your subscription at any time without any contracts or hidden fees, either during your free trial period or once your paid subscription has begun. Upon cancellation, you’ll still have access to Philo for the remainder of the free trial or billing cycle.

To cancel your subscription, go to your Account page on the Philo website and select “Cancel My Account,” then click “Submit Cancellation.”

Does Philo have local channels?

Philo doesn’t provide any local channels for access to regional news or sports. Instead, the 60+ Philo channels focus on entertainment, culture, and lifestyle programming.