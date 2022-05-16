We’re all looking for some entertainment as we crash on our coaches and flick on the TV. And well, you’re in luck because Philo delivers to those who desire entertainment from the comfort of their own home. The streaming service is stocked with live channels, which are primarily focused on entertainment shows, as opposed to sports, news, or even movies.

By trimming down on sports and local channels, the Philo bundle is able to offer you one of the cheapest live streaming services on the market. If you’re really only interested in the entertainment channels, this service was made for you!

How much does Philo cost?

Philo’s live streaming service offers just one streaming pack that includes 64 on-demand channels for $25 per month. The complete collection of Philo channels included in a subscription is listed below. You can also purchase the STARZ channel add-on for $9 per month, the EPIX add-on for $6 per month, or the Movies & More add-on for $3 per month.

Philo’s streaming service is particularly low-cost compared to its streaming counterparts, including Sling TV for $35 per month, Hulu + Live TV for $69.99 per month, and Youtube TV for $64.99 per month. Plus, Philo comes with a seven-day free trial (for the streaming pack, not the add-ons), so you can test it out before committing to your first month of entertainment.

Philo’s complete channels list

The Philo channel lineup is rich with a bottomless pit of entertainment content. Fear not the woeful feeling of having nothing to watch! Here are the channels you’ll have access to with a Philo subscription:

A&E

AccuWeather Network

AMC

American Heroes Channel

Animal Planet

aspireTV

AXS TV

BBC America

BBC World News

BET

BET Her

CLEO TV

CMT

Comedy Central

Cooking Channel

Crime + Investigation

Destination America

Discovery Family

Discovery Life

Discovery Channel

Food Network

FYI

G4

GAC Family

GAC Living

Game Show Network

getTV

Hallmark Channel

Hallmark Drama

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

HGTV

History

IFC

INSP

Investigation Discovery

Law & Crime

Lifetime

Lifetime Movie Network

Logo

Magnolia Network

Motor Trend

MTV

MTV Classic

MTV2

MTV Live

Nicktoons

Nick Jr.

Nickelodeon

Oprah Winfrey Network

Paramount Network

PeopleTV

REVOLT

Science Channel

Sundance TV

Tastemade

TeenNick

TLC

Travel Channel

TV Land

TV One

UPtv

VH1

Vice

WE tv

What add-ons are available on Philo?

As discussed above, Philo offers three different add-on options that you can pay a little extra for. The chart below lays out the details of each add-on:

Add-on Cost Per Month Channels Free Trial? STARZ $9 STARZ, STARZ Encore, STARZ Kids & Family No EPIX $6 EXPIX, EPIX Hits, EPIX2 No Movies & More $3 Cinemoi, HDNet Movies, MGM HD, Reelz, Sony Movies No

Sports channels on Philo

Philo doesn’t offer any live sports channels, which is one of the primary factors in its low-cost service. Every once in a while, there may be a sporting event covered by some of the channels that Philo provides, but it should not be relied on as a consistent source of sports entertainment. However, there are a number of other services, such as Hulu + Live TV or ESPN Plus, that you can count on for all things sports.

Local channels on Philo

Philo doesn’t provide any local channels, which is another reason why the service is able to keep its costs so low. If you’re looking for local networks, other streaming services will be more suited to your needs. However, you can always use Roku, Fire TV, or another major streaming device to watch all local content on the same TV from which you’re streaming Philo.

How does Philo’s channels list compare to other streaming services?

Philo’s channel lineup is more niche than most other major streaming services. With a pointed focus on entertainment content, Philo caters to a specific audience, whereas other services may be more appealing to a broader audience. Philo also offers unlimited DVR and live TV channels to make the content you want to watch easily accessible.

Nonetheless, Philo certainly provides an incredibly cost-effective way to stream live TV for its audience members. The chart below provides a detailed comparison between Philo, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV:

Streaming Service Cost Per Month Quantity Quality Philo $25 64 channels Philo DVR comes with unlimited storage, which saves shows for up to one year, and you can have three simultaneous streams Hulu + Live TV $69.99 70+ channels Includes local channels, regional sports networks, the Disney Bundle, and unlimited screens Sling TV $35 30 channels Sling Orange offers Disney and ESPN, Sling Blue offers Fox and NBC local channels, and Sling Blue + Orange is the bundle deal that combines both plans. Each plan offers 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage Youtube TV $64.99 60+ channels Includes local channels, regional sports networks, a 4K add-on, three simultaneous streams, and unlimited Cloud DVR storage

Is the Philo channel list worth it?

Philo’s channels are going to be hit or miss based on the type of content you’re looking for. If you thrive off basking in the entertainment realm of the content universe, Philo’s channel lineup can easily become your new go-to content hub. Plus, without any contracts or commitments, there’s no pressure to commit to more than one month at a time.

FAQs

What channels do you get with Philo?

Philo TV offers a wide network of major channels to watch on-demand, including A&E, AMC, Animal Planet, Comedy Central, Discovery, Food Network, Hallmark, History, HGTV, Nickelodeon, PeopleTV, and Vice. The collection is diverse and suited for kids, teens, and adults. There are also a number of free channels included in the package, such as Bloomberg Television, Cheddar News, Crackle, Gusto TV, Kin, PlayersTV, pocket.watch, Revry, and Ryan and Friends.

Does Philo have a program guide?

Yes, Philo has a program guide that you can use to see exactly what will be streaming and at what time. The guide can be scanned through a user-friendly search bar, where you can browse and search by name or channel. You can also select your favorite channels, which will appear at the top of the screen, for a more convenient watch experience.

Is Philo going to add more channels?

Philo TV has not announced any prospect of adding more channels to its repertoire. But the add-on services including STARZ, EPIX, and Movies & More expand the scope of Philo’s reach.

Can I get Philo on Amazon Prime?

No, Philo TV cannot be watched from Amazon Prime. However, it can be streamed through an Amazon Firestick or on Apple TV.

Can you prepay Philo?

Yes, you can prepay for six months of service after your seven-day trial period ends.

How do I cancel my Philo account?

If you’re looking to cancel your Philo TV subscription, you can easily do so through your Philo account. Since there are no contracts, you’ll be able to cancel your account immediately, but you’ll still have access to your subscription until the end of the billing cycle.