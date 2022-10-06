Indianapolis Colts’ Phillip Lindsay looking for revenge against former Denver Broncos team

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Former Denver Broncos Pro Bowl running back Phillip Lindsay will now officially get a chance to prove a point against his former team. Lindsay was elevated from the Indianapolis Colts’ practice squad hours ahead of kickoff between the two teams Thursday evening from Denver.

This move cames after Indianapolis ruled NFL’s leading rusher from a season ago, Jonathan Taylor, out with an ankle injury. Making his first regular-season appearance in a Colts uniform against his former Broncos team in Denver gives Lindsay an opportunity to turn around what has been a fledgling career in recent years.

Related: Sportsnaut’s NFL power rankings heading into Week 5

Phillip Lindsay returning to where he made NFL history

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

An undrafted free agent of the Broncos back in 2018, Lindsay made history in becoming the first undrafted offensive rookie to earn a Pro Bowl selection. That season saw the back record 1,278 total yards and 10 touchdowns at a clip of 5.6 yards per touch. It was an awe-inspiring performance for someone who entered training camp on the roster bubble. Lindsay would then follow that up with another 1,000-yard performnace in 2019.

Phillip Lindsay stats (2018-19): 2,048 rushing yards, 70 catches, 437 yards, 2,485 total yards, 17 TD, 5.1 yards per touch

Unfortunately, it’s been completely downhill for Lindsay from there. He played in just 11 games with the Broncos in 2020 due to multiple injuries. Splitting time with the Houston Texans and Miami Dolphins a season ago, Lindsay registered 249 rushing yards while averaging a mere 2.8 yards per tote.

Lindsay signed with Indianapolis back in May, but was released during final cuts — only to land on the practice squad early last month.

“I’m gonna be ready to go if and when my number gets called,” Phillip Lindsay on the potential of playing against his former Broncos team, via Zak Keefer of The Athletic.

He’ll now get that opportunity for a struggling Colts squad that enters “Thursday Night Football” with a 1-2-1 record and in desperate need of a win in Mile High.