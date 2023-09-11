Phillies recall RHP Yunior Marte, option RHP Andrew Bellatti

Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies recalled right-handed pitcher Yunior Marte from Triple-A Lehigh Valley and optioned right-hander Andrew Bellatti to Triple-A on Monday.

Marte, 28, last pitched for the Phillies on Aug. 12. Across 36 relief appearances in his first season with Philadelphia, he is 1-1 with two saves and a 5.14 ERA, with 33 strikeouts over 35 innings.

Bellatti, 32, pitched an inning of scoreless relief for the Phillies on Friday in a loss to the Miami Marlins.

Bellatti is 1-0 with a 4.70 ERA over 26 appearances out of the bullpen. He has struck out 24 batters and walked 11 in 23 innings.

