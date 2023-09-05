Phillies place Trea Turner on paternity leave, recall Weston Wilson

Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner will be on diaper duty instead of playing baseball in the near future. The team announced Turner was placed on paternity leave Tuesday after the birth of his second child.

Coincidentally, Tuesday is the nine-month anniversary of Turner signing a $300 million contract with the Phillies.

Turner, 30, and his wife, Kristen Harabedian, are also parents to Beckham Dash Turner, who was born in February 2021.

The move comes just as Turner has been on a tear on the field. He was named NL Player of the Week Tuesday after a stretch that saw him go 11-for-26 while blasting six home runs, knocking in 14 runs and stealing two bases in 28 plate appearances.

In Monday’s 9-7 win over the San Diego Padres, Turner’s two hits extended his hitting streak to a season-high 15 games. In Saturday’s 7-5 loss to the Padres, Turner’s home run tied a Phillies franchise record with a home run in five straight games.

On the season, Turner is hitting .262 with 22 home runs, 67 RBI and 25 stolen bases.

In a corresponding move, the Phillies recalled infielder/outfielder Weston Wilson from Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Wilson, 28, has also had some memorable home runs this season. On Sunday for the IronPigs against Syracuse, Wilson hit two home runs to total 29 for the season, tying Rhys Hoskins (2017) for the most home runs in a season in Lehigh Valley franchise history.

Wilson signed with the Phillies as a minor league free agent in January of this year and made his major league debut on Aug. 9, where he homered in his first career plate appearance. He was the fifth player in Phillies franchise history to accomplish that feat and the first since Marlon Anderson on Sept. 8, 1998.

In addition to the 29 homers in 112 games this season for the IronPigs, Wilson has slashed .259/.364/.531 (.895 OPS) and notched 80 runs, 77 RBI and 28 stolen bases.

–Field Level Media