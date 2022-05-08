Philadelphia Phillies place right-handed pitcher Zack Wheeler on COVID IL

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies placed Zack Wheeler on the COVID-related injured list Sunday and recalled fellow right-hander Connor Brogdon from Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Wheeler, 31, is 1-3 with a 4.10 ERA through five starts this season. His next scheduled start is Tuesday at Seattle.

He made the All-Star team last season and was runner-up in the National League Cy Young Award voting after finishing 14-10 with a 2.78 ERA and a league-leading 247 strikeouts.

Brogdon, 27, has made three relief appearances this season for the Phillies, allowing two runs on four hits in two innings. He has a 1.35 ERA with two saves in seven games for Lehigh Valley.

