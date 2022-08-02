Phillies claim LHP Andrew Vasquez off waivers from Jays

Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies claimed left-hander Andrew Vasquez off waivers from the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday.

To clear room for the 28-year-old reliever, the Phillies transferred right-hander Zach Eflin to the 60-day injured list.

Philadelphia optioned Vasquez to Triple-A Lehigh Valley. He had been on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Buffalo following an ankle injury last month.

Vasquez posted an 8.10 ERA in nine appearances this season out of the Toronto bullpen. He is 1-0 with an 8.10 ERA in 21 games (no starts) with the Minnesota Twins (2018-19), Los Angeles Dodgers (2021) and Blue Jays.

Eflin, 28, landed on the 15-day injured list on June 28 with a right knee bruise. He had surgery to repair the patellar tendon in that knee last September.

