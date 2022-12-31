Philadelphia Fusion rebrand as Seoul Infernal

Credit: Philadelphia Fusion

Philadelphia Fusion will be known as Seoul Infernal going into the 2023 Overwatch League season, the organization announced.

The team, which was founded in 2017, initially moved its operations to South Korea at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

“As we gear up for next season, we’ve been evaluating how we can best compete at a consistent, championship level, and we’ve realized that our franchise will be best positioned to succeed in Seoul,” said Dave Scott, president and CEO of Comcast Spectacor, which owns the Infernal franchise.

“We’re excited to begin this next chapter as the Seoul Infernal, and our team is proud to represent our current and future fans on the global stage.”

The move brings the club closer to its sister organization in three-time League of Legends World Champions T1, who Comcast Spectator also operates in a joint venture with SK Telecom.

Per the team, the Seoul Infernal will retain all the “ownership, management, and roster of currently signed players” from Fusion.

The Seoul Infernal will be the second OWL team to relocate prior to the 2023 season. Paris Eternal said au revoir to France and hello to Las Vegas earlier in December.

–Field Level Media