Philadelphia Eagles sign massive former top pick in attempt to resurrect youngster’s career

Less than 24 hours after the 2024 NFL Draft ended, Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman was already busy striking deals with top free agents.

On Sunday, the Eagles reached terms with Mekhi Becton, the 11th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Becton will sign a one-year contract worth up to $5.5 million, which seems to be an indication that the Eagles expect him to earn a role right away.

No, the Eagles don’t have an opening at either starting tackle spot, but they do have a need for a new swing tackle after Jack Driscoll signed with Miami. Driscoll started one game and played 172 snaps on offense last season. It’s possible Becton is looking at a similar role.

Still just 25 years old, Becton has plenty of room for growth, and he lands in a great place in Philadelphia that boasts one of the best offensive line coaches in the NFL in Jeff Stoutland. Considering he helped mold former rugby player Jordan Mailata into a starting-caliber left tackle, he should be able to help the 6-foot-7 Becton reach his potential too.

Becton started 13 games as a rookie but ran into injury issues, starting just one game in his second season before missing the entirety of 2022 with a dislocated kneecap. He returned to health last year, starting 16 games at tackle for a Jets team that had protection trouble all year long.

After allowing 12 sacks and committing 18 penalties last season alone, there’s nowhere to go but up for the former first-round pick, but he couldn’t have landed in a better situation than in the City of Brotherly Love.

