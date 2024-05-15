Philadelphia Eagles named as ideal landing spot for two-time Pro Bowl safety

Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

After reaching Super Bowl LVII, yet losing by just three points, it felt like the Philadelphia Eagles would be back in 2024, competing for a championship on football’s biggest stage. Instead, we saw the eighth-ranked defense from 2023 fall to 30th in 2024, which led to a quick postseason exit following an ugly 32-9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

This time around, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman hopes he’s done more than enough to overhaul a defense that went from borderline elite to one of the worst units in the NFL. As usual, the Eagles expect to reach the playoffs and, in a perfect world, go much further.

Philadelphia Eagles urged to sign Justin Simmons

To reach their goals, the Philadelphia Eagles may still need to add to what’s viewed as an average defense before the year kicks off. But former NFL GM Randy Mueller, who now works for The Athletic, may have a solution.

Mueller suggests the Eagles should consider signing former Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons, who is fresh off being named as a second-team All-Pro last season.

“I think the Philadelphia Eagles make sense as a landing spot, with a defense in which Simmons succeeded during his tenure in Denver playing for then-head coach Vic Fangio, now the Eagles’ defensive coordinator. The veteran free safety could call the shots and direct a ship that now has two rookie corners, while teaming up with free-agent signee C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who is still learning the safety position after playing nickel corner the majority of his career. At this point, Simmons might have to take a short-term deal to re-establish his market for 2025, so both sides would have to get creative, but it sure makes sense.” Former NFL GM Randy Mueller on why Justin Simmons to Philadelphia Eagles makes sense

The two-time Pro Bowl safety was a cap casualty back in March but hasn’t been able to find the right fit as a free agent.

It’s possible Simmons is/was pricing himself out of the market, asking for too much money. Or maybe he’s just being patient, trying to pick the perfect fit while waiting to see which teams still had a need for a starting safety after the NFL Draft commenced.

If Simmons wants to play for a contender, joining the Eagles could be a perfect fit, and the Eagles have never shied away from adding big names, especially to their secondary.

