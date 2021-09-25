Philadelphia Eagles left tackle Jordan Mailata dealing with MCL sprain

Eagles’ Jordan Mailata (68) heads to the locker room after a 30-28 loss to the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at Lincoln Financial Field. Sports Eagles Ravens

Philadelphia Eagles starting left tackle Jordan Mailata is likely to miss Monday night’s game with a knee injury.

Mailata suffered an MCL sprain on Thursday when he got rolled up on by a teammate. He did not practice Friday.

His absence isn’t expected to be long-term, but indications were that Andre Dillard will get the start when the Eagles (1-1) visit the Dallas Cowboys (1-1) for an NFC East clash in Arlington, Texas.

Mailata, 24, signed a four-year, $64 million contract extension earlier this month. He played all 129 offensive snaps through the first two games this season.

–Field Level Media