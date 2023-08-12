James Harden has been seeking a trade to the Los Angeles Clippers all offseason, but now the Philadelphia 76ers have reportedly ceased all discussions, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. Even though trade negotiations did take place with the Clippers, the 76ers now expect Harden to report to training camp with the rest of his teammates later this fall.

Yet, as Woj later notes, Harden has been “emphatic” about wanting a trade to the Clippers. The latest change could potentially lead to more friction ahead of their first preseason game on Oct. 8. As noted, the 76ers did try and grant Harden’s trade request, but they were unwilling to make a move that they felt would hinder their chances at competing for an NBA title.

Harden had his chance to sign with another team this offseason, but the 10-time All-Star chose to exercise his $35.6 million player option instead, keeping him in Philadelphia for what will be his third season with the 76ers.

Harden, who has yet to win an NBA championship, is expected to resume the ongoing effort along with reigning MVP winner Joel Embiid as Nick Nurse takes over head coaching duties in Philadelphia this season. Having been traded three times in his 14-year career, whether Harden still has other plans aside from reporting to camp with the 76ers remains to be seen.

