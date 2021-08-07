Phenom Ty Gibbs grabs third Xfinity Series win in 10 races

Aug 7, 2021; Watkins Glen, NY, USA; NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Ty Gibbs (54) leads a group of cars during the Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey 200 at Watkins Glen International. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Even the very drivers he beat offered congratulations to 18-year-old Ty Gibbs for his victory in Saturday afternoon’s Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey 200 at the renowned Watkins Glen International road course.

No matter which side of the track Gibbs re-started from, no matter the occasional hiccup getting up to speed, the grandson of NASCAR Hall of Famer Joe Gibbs proved he was up for the task – leading a race best (and career best) 43 of 82 laps to claim his third NASCAR Xfinity Series victory in 10 assorted starts this season. He also won at the Daytona road course and at the Charlotte oval.

Gibbs beat one of the track’s all-time best, A.J. Allmendinger, by .938-seconds to take the victory, passing him with two laps remaining to seal his fate and raise his third trophy of the year.

“Ty did a great job, he was clean, made a great move on me and I couldn’t really do anything to defend it,” Allmendinger said, noting that although he initially took the lead on the race’s final restart with four laps remaining, he knew he would have to deal with Gibbs for the win.

“I knew how good he was, especially in the carousel and going through the last couple corners,” Allmendinger said. “That car had a lot of rear grip and he used it. Congratulations. Fantastic job by him.

“Proud of everybody at Kaulig Racing. Solid day, but it sucks when you come in second.”

For his part, Gibbs was all smiles and few words after climbing out of his No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota. The fans gave him a huge ovation. He is the youngest driver in Watkins Glen’s storied history to win an Xfinity Series race.

“Probably the most fun racing with A.J. (Allmendinger), the 7 (Justin Allgaier), and the 22 (Austin Cindric); those guys are very experienced veterans in this racing series and being able to race and beat them means a lot,” Gibbs said. “I learned a lot, too.”

Cindric, the 2019 Watkins Glen winner and Xfinity Series championship leader finished third, followed by Allgaier and Harrison Burton. Brandon Jones, Noah Gragson, Jeb Burton, Justin Haley and Sam Mayer rounded out the top 10.

Cindric won Stage 1 for his series-best eighth stage win and Allmendinger won Stage 2.

Gibbs wasn’t even among the top 10 in the opening stage, but a different pit strategy moved him forward and he ran among the top five for the remainder of the race, battling forward at each restart figuring out a way to pass whoever held the lead — Cindric, Jones or Allmendinger. He passed them all.

“This is just a dream come true to win at Watkins Glen,” Gibbs said. “This is just wonderful, I can’t even believe it. … Just a great race. I’m at a loss for words.”

With their impressive showings Saturday, Penske Racing’s Cindric – a four-race winner already this season – and two-race winner Allmendinger maintain their places atop the NASCAR Xfinity Series championship standings.

There are six races remaining to set the 12-driver playoff field. JR Motorsports driver Michael Annettt is currently 12th in the standings with a 30-point advantage over Stewart-Haas Racing’s Riley Herbst and a 45-point edge over Brandon Brown.

The series’ next race is the Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard, next Saturday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course (4 p.m. ET, NBCSN, IMS Radio Network; SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

NASCAR Xfinity Series Race – 26th Annual Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey 200 at The Glen

Watkins Glen International

Watkins Glen, New York

Saturday, August 7, 2021

1. (15) Ty Gibbs #, Toyota, 82.

2. (6) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 82.

3. (2) Austin Cindric, Ford, 82.

4. (1) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 82.

5. (4) Harrison Burton, Toyota, 82.

6. (21) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 82.

7. (11) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 82.

8. (8) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 82.

9. (5) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 82.

10. (23) Sam Mayer #, Chevrolet, 82.

11. (18) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 82.

12. (14) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, 82.

13. (10) Riley Herbst, Ford, 82.

14. (19) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 82.

15. (7) Myatt Snider, Chevrolet, 82.

16. (12) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 82.

17. (24) Kris Wright(i), Toyota, 82.

18. (13) Ryan Sieg, Ford, 82.

19. (17) Tommy Joe Martins, Chevrolet, 82.

20. (20) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 82.

21. (16) Jade Buford #, Chevrolet, 82.

22. (3) Daniel Hemric, Toyota, 82.

23. (35) Preston Pardus, Chevrolet, 82.

24. (30) Josh Bilicki(i), Chevrolet, 82.

25. (28) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevrolet, 82.

26. (9) Brett Moffitt, Chevrolet, 82.

27. (27) Jesse Little, Chevrolet, 82.

28. (40) Stephen Leicht, Toyota, 82.

29. (32) Timmy Hill(i), Chevrolet, 81.

30. (25) Joe Graf Jr., Chevrolet, 81.

31. (31) Colby Howard, Chevrolet, 81.

32. (39) Bayley Currey(i), Chevrolet, 81.

33. (38) David Smith, Chevrolet, 80.

34. (22) Kyle Weatherman, Chevrolet, Electrical, 75.

35. (34) Michael Munley, Chevrolet, Suspension, 74.

36. (36) Erik Jones(i), Chevrolet, Accident, 66.

37. (33) Austin Dillon(i), Chevrolet, Chassis, 53.

38. (29) Matt Mills, Toyota, Accident, 47.

39. (26) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, Rear Gear, 28.

40. (37) Kyle Tilley(i), Chevrolet, DVP, 20.

Average Speed of Race Winner: 84.088 mph.

Time of Race: 2 Hrs, 23 Mins, 21 Secs. Margin of Victory: 0.948 Seconds.

Caution Flags: 8 for 15 laps.

Lead Changes: 12 among 6 drivers.

Lap Leaders: J. Allgaier 0;A. Cindric 1-21;H. Burton 22-24;B. Jones 25;T. Gibbs # 26-36;A. Allmendinger 37-41;T. Gibbs # 42-48;D. Hemric 49-55;T. Gibbs # 56-70;A. Cindric 71;T. Gibbs # 72-78;A. Allmendinger 79;T. Gibbs # 80-82.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): Ty Gibbs # 5 times for 43 laps; Austin Cindric 2 times for 22 laps; Daniel Hemric 1 time for 7 laps; AJ Allmendinger 2 times for 6 laps; Harrison Burton 1 time for 3 laps; Brandon Jones 1 time for 1 lap.

Stage #1 Top Ten: 22,16,18,20,10,11,9,19,98,8

Stage #2 Top Ten: 16,54,22,7,9,98,8,1,31,18

–By Holly Cain, NASCAR Wire Service, Special to Field Level Media