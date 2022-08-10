PGA TOUR star Rory McIlroy says ruling against LIV Golfers was ‘common sense’ end to sideshow

Credit: USA Today Network

Elite PGA TOUR star Rory McIlroy was pleased to see a restraining order filed by LIV Golfers looking to compete at this weekend’s FedEx Cup Playoff event denied, in what he called a “common sense” decision.

Former TOUR members and current LIV talent Talor Gooch, Matt Jones, and Hudson Swafford made headlines last weekend when they filed a restraining order against the PGA so they could compete in this weekend’s FedEx St. Jude Championship event. Which is serving as the first of the three legs of the FedEx Cup playoffs.

The three players are one of many former PGA players banned from TOUR events after signing with rival league LIV Golf. However, on Tuesday those athletes’ hopes to compete in Memphis were dashed as the judge in the proceeding denied the restraining order.

Rory McIlroy defends PGA TOUR stance on LIV Golf players

The court filing was just the latest instance of negative energy surrounding a TOUR event as the war between the PGA and LIV rages on. One player happy about the ruling and glad it is done and over with is sixth-ranked star, Rory McIlroy.

“From my vantage point, common sense prevailed, and I thought it was the right decision,” McIlroy said Wednesday [h/t ESPN]. “Now that that has happened, I think it just lets us focus on the important stuff, which is golf. We can all move forward and not have that sideshow going on for the next few weeks, which is nice.”

McIlroy doesn’t begrudge the players that have decided to take their talents to the Saudi-backed league and the massive paydays they’ve handed out. That is just fine with the 33-year-old. However, he also has no issue with the PGA’s ban of those players and is not a fan of their attempts to try to find ways to compete at TOUR events after their suspensions.

“Guys are going to make their own decisions that they feel is best for them, and that’s totally fine. Again, I don’t begrudge anyone for going over to play LIV or taking guaranteed money. If that’s your prerogative and what you want to do, totally fine. I think where the resentment comes from, from the membership of this tour, is the fact that they want to try to get their way back in here with no consequences, and anyone that’s read the PGA Tour handbook or abided by the rules and regulations, that would feel very unfair to them.” Rory McIlroy on LIV Golfers court filings

The first day of competition at the FedEx St. Jude Championship kicks off Thursday, Aug. 11.