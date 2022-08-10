2022 FedEx Cup playoffs preview ahead of the St. Jude Championship

Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 PGA Tour regular season concluded on Sunday with Joohyung Kim winning the Wyndham Championship with a -20 score in Greensboro, N.C. As a result, the FedEx Cup playoffs begin this week with the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn. This year’s event will be the 64th consecutive year the PGA Tour has held an event in Grind City.

This is the first year the St. Jude Championship is part of the three-leg playoff schedule as it has previously been under one of the World Golf Championship (WGC) events throughout the PGA Tour schedule for the last three seasons.

This week marks the first of three tournaments that comprise the FedEx Cup playoffs. Let’s take a look at the three upcoming events, the rules, and the FedEx Cups standings before the athletes take to the tee on Aug. 11.

FedEx Cup playoffs format

Tournament Course Date Location FedEx St. Jude Championship TPC Southwind Aug. 11-14 Memphis, Tenn. BMW Championship Wilmington Country Club Aug. 18-21 Wilmington, Del. TOUR Championship East Lake Golf Club Aug. 25-28 Atlanta FedEx Cup playoff schedule

The PGA Tour’s top 125 players in the FedEx Cup standings will be on hand at TPC Southwind. The top 70 players after this week’s FedEx St. Jude Championship in the standings will move on to the BMW Championship as the field will shrink down to 30 for the TOUR Championship at the end of the month.

The cut for this week is at 65th place and ties while the BMW Championship and the TOUR Championship are no-cut events.

The winner of both the FedEx St. Jude Championship and the BMW Championship will receive 2,000 FedEx Cup points each while the TOUR Championship will feature a strokes-based system that was instituted three years ago to benefit success from a player’s PGA Tour regular season.

Tour Championship seed FedEx Cup Starting strokes 1 -10 2 -18 3 -7 4 -6 5 -5 6-10 -4 11-15 -3 16-20 -2 21-25 -1 26-30 Even Initial starting format for TOUR Championship

Entering the FedEx Cup playoffs, the regular season champion, Scottie Scheffler, said he is looking to execute shots and be ready this week with a deep field, while not looking too far ahead.

“I’m obviously very pleased with how this year has gone,” Scheffler said Tuesday. “I’ve been playing some really good golf and I’ve put myself in position to win a number of tournaments out here and I’ve been able to get the job done four times, which is really special. “Going into the FedEx Cup playoffs ranked number one, nothing really is going to change for me,” he continued. “I’m trying to come out here and have a good start and put myself in position to win this tournament. Obviously, the field is really good and all the best players in the world are here and I’m looking forward to the challenge this week.”

FedEx Cup standings before Jude Championships

Entering this week, Scheffler leads the way in the FedEx Cup standings as he has four wins, highlighted by his first green jacket at Augusta National, and nine top-10s, which is the second most on the PGA Tour this season.

In addition, Tony Finau has emerged into the top-10 with back-to-back wins at the 3M Open and the Rocket Mortgage Classic last month. Finau said he can’t wait for this week’s FedEx St. Jude Championship to begin while looking to continue his recent success.

“I think seven is a good spot to be in,” Finau said Tuesday. “It’s the highest up on the FedEx Cup list I’ve been in my career going into the playoffs, so I think that’s a good thing. I’m looking forward to the challenge this week and throughout the playoffs.”

Let’s take a look at the current standings ahead of the event this weekend.