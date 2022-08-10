Hideki Matsuyama (neck) WDs from FedEx St. Jude Championship

Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Hideki Matsuyama pulled out of the FedEx St. Jude Championship with a neck injury.

Matsuyama announced his decision to withdraw on Wednesday morning after practicing the previous day at TPC Southwind in Memphis. He resides in 11th place in the FedExCup, very much in line to qualify for the 70-man BMW Championship.

“I am very disappointed to have to withdraw from this week’s FedEx St. Jude Championship, but I felt it was the best decision to ensure my neck receives the treatment it needs for me to compete in the BMW Championship and Tour Championship,” Matsuyama said in a statement.

Matsuyama is ranked 16th in the world and has eight PGA Tour victories, including the 2021 Masters.

The 30-year-old native of Japan also withdrew from his most recent start at the 3M Open with wrist soreness, pulled out of the Valero Texas Open with a neck injury and tagged out of the Players Championship with a back issue.

