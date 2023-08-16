The Chicago Cubs are in the MLB playoff race just two years after being sellers at the 2021 trade deadline. After acquiring top prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong in a July 30, 2021 blockbuster, the Cubs could potentially be close to calling up the young outfielder.

Crow-Armstrong, age 21, was the 19th overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft. Selected by the New York Mets, he received a $3.4 million signing bonus instead of playing for Vanderbilt. The left-handed hitting outfielder quickly ascended up prospect rankings, becoming one of the best minor-league players in New York’s system at the time.

Pete Crow-Armstrong stats: .289/.376/.539, .916 OPS, 22 doubles, 18 home runs, 67 RBI, 30 stolen bases, 81 runs scored, five triples, 95/39 K/BB

The Mets traded Crow-Armstrong to the Cubs in July of 2021, trading one of their top prospect to Chicago in exchange for Javier Baez and Trevor Williams/ It’s already proven to be one of the best deals the Cubs’ front office has made in recent years. Soon, the returns could show up in the majors.

During an appearance on 670 The Score’s Parkins & Spiegel, Cubs’ general manager Carter Hawkins indicated that there is a chance Crow-Armstrong could be called up to the majors in September.

“Certainly at this pace, he’s in the conversation.” Chicago Cubs general manager Carter Hawkins on the possibility of callign up Pete Crow-Armstrong

Crow-Armstrong started the 2023 season at the Double-A level, posting a .316/.355/.525 slash line with a .881 OPS and a 22.6 percent strikeout rate in the first month of the season. He struggled in May (.247/.322/.416, .737 OPS), but made adjustments and turned things around in August (.292/.406/.528 and .938 OPS).

Following his success at the Double-A level, the Cubs promoted Crow-Armstrong to their Triple-A affiliate in August. After going hitless in his first two games, Crow-Armstrong has slashed .333/.434/.718 with a 1.153 OPS, a 15.2 percent walk rate, four home runs and two steals in 39 at-bats.

The 5-foot-11 outfielder has displayed outstanding athleticism and defensive ability that could make him a Gold Glove candidate in the future. Just as importantly for Chicago, he’s displayed excellent vision at the plate and is showing impressive power for his age.

Whether or not Crow-Armstrong is called up to make his MLB debut in September will likely depend on the next two weeks. If he continues to produce at an extremely high level, Chicago will presumably bring him up to the majors. However, any signs of struggles in the next 10-plus games might be enough for the Cubs to wait until 2024 for Crow-Armstrong to debut.