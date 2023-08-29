Pete Alonso expecting a trade from New York Mets this offseason

New York Mets superstar slugger Pete Alonso could be moving on after five seasons in the Big Apple. With Alonso having just one year left on his contract, USA Today’s Bob Nightengale recently revealed that the Mets will likely try and trade the 28-year-old power bat instead.

“All-Star first baseman Pete Alonso is expected to be traded by the New York Mets this winter, several executives insist, after conversations with the Mets. The Mets have informed teams that anyone that isn’t under contract after 2024 will be available, and they have not come close to reaching a contract extension with Alonso in past years. He’s a free agent after the 2024 season. The fact that they had every opportunity to sign this guy, and didn’t, speaks volumes about his future” Bob Nightengale on Pete Alonso

Alonso is under contract for $14.5 million for the rest of this season and will again be arbitration-eligible next season before entering free agency in 2025. Whichever team considers trading for the three-time All-Star will surely want to negotiate a contract extension with the 28-year-old too.

While Alonso continues to slug at a high rate, his current .221 batting average is a career low. That doesn’t mean teams won’t have plenty of interest in adding one of baseball’s best home run hitters to the middle of their lineup.

The Mets have continued to indicate that they won’t be going all in during the 2024 season, which could lead to Alonso’s departure along with several other key members of the current roster.

Related: 2023 MLB power rankings: Mariners climb, evaluating every MLB team entering September