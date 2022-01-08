Penguins add Bryan Rust, Brock McGinn to COVID protocol

Jan 5, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins right wing Bryan Rust (17) reacts after being named first star of the game against the St. Louis Blues at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins won 5-3. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh Penguins forwards Bryan Rust and Brock McGinn entered the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol Saturday.

Both players missed Saturday afternoon’s game against the host Dallas Stars.

Rust, 29, has 20 points (nine goals, 11 assists) in 15 games this season. He has seven goals and four assists over his last three games since returning from a lower-body injury.

McGinn, 27, has recorded 13 points (nine goals, four assists) and had played in all 33 games this season.

“Rust tested positive this morning. McGinn tested positive yesterday,” Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said Saturday.

Due to the confirmed positive tests, both will miss at least five days past the date they tested positive. That will keep McGinn out for at least the next two games and Rust for the next three.

