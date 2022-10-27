Pelicans’ Zion Williamson questionable, Brandon Ingram out vs. Suns

Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Pelicans could have Zion Williamson back for Friday’s game against the Phoenix Suns but fellow star Brandon Ingram will miss the team’s three-game road trip due to his concussion.

Williamson is listed as questionable due to injuries to his right hip and lower back, stemming from a fall during Sunday’s game against the Utah Jazz.

“I’m feeling better. That was a hard fall,” Williamson told reporters on Thursday. “I’ve taken a lot of falls but damn. But I’m feeling a lot better each day.”

Williamson watched replays of the fall and found no fault with the methods of Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson. The replays show that Clarkson got all ball as Williamson charged in toward the basket.

Williamson said Clarkson made a “good defensive play” and that he lost his balance.

Ingram also was injured against the Jazz and the 2020 All-Star will also miss road games against the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday and the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday.

New Orleans coach Willie Green said there was no way Ingram could make the road trip.

“He’s just at the beginning phases of (concussion protocol) and trying to work through it,” Green said. “But he’s not well enough to come into practice and things like that at the moment. He’s still getting better but just not well enough to practice and travel.”

Williamson and Ingram are each averaging 22 points in three games played.

Guard Herbert Jones (knee) also is listed as questionable. Like Williamson and Ingram, he also missed Tuesday’s 113-111 home win over the Dallas Mavericks.

Jones said he plans to go through Friday’s shootaround in Phoenix and see if the knee will allow him to play. The defensive-minded Jones is averaging 7.3 points in three games.

