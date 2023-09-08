Pelicans’ Trey Murphy III (knee) out 10-12 weeks

Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans Pelicans swingman Trey Murphy III is out 10-to-12 weeks following surgery on his left knee.

Murphy, 23, had a “partial meniscectomy and received a biologic injection” on Thursday, the team said.

He was injured during a workout at the team’s facility on Tuesday, according to multiple reports.

The timeline would have Murphy resuming basketball activities in mid-November at the earliest. The Pelicans open the season at Memphis on Oct. 25.

A 2021 first-round pick out of Virginia, Murphy averaged 14.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 79 games (65 starts) in 2022-23.

He shot 40.6 percent from 3-point distance and ranked second on the Pelicans with 202 3-point field goals.

For his two-year career, Murphy has averages of 10.5 points and 3.0 rebounds across 141 games (66 starts).

–Field Level Media