Pelicans F Zion Williamson enters health and safety protocol

New Orleans Pelicans star forward Zion Williamson was placed in the NBA’s healthy and safety protocol on Wednesday.

Williamson will miss Thursday’s host game against the San Antonio Spurs. The Pelicans didn’t reveal a timetable for how long Williamson will be sidelined.

Williamson played Monday against the Milwaukee Bucks and had 18 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in 40 minutes. The Pelicans (18-12) lost 128-119 for their fourth straight setback.

Williamson is averaging 25.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists in 25 games this season.

Fellow star forward Brandon Ingram (left big toe) will also miss the contest, his 12th straight absence. Ingram is averaging 20.8 points per game.

Forward Larry Nance Jr. (Achilles) is questionable.

