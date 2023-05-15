Peacock lands NFL’s first exclusive streamed playoff game

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Peacock reached a one-year deal with the NFL to become the first streaming platform with exclusive rights to an NFL playoff game on Monday.

According to the league and NBCUniversal’s announcement, Peacock will carry a prime-time game in the wild-card round on Saturday, Jan. 13, immediately following a late-afternoon playoff game shown on NBC and Peacock. The cities of the two teams playing in the game will still have the game carried on NBC.

The deal was in the $110 million range, the Wall Street Journal reported.

“We are excited to work with a great partner in Peacock to present the first-ever exclusively live streamed NFL playoff game this upcoming season,” said Hans Schroeder, NFL Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of NFL Media. “Expanding the digital distribution of NFL content while maintaining wide reach for our games continues to be a key priority for the League, and bringing the excitement of an NFL playoff game exclusively to Peacock’s streaming platform is the next step in that strategy.”

Peacock formerly had a free option; now subscriptions cost either $4.99 or $9.99 per month.

The platform will also have exclusive rights to one regular-season game for the first time, a Saturday night tilt in Week 16 between the Buffalo Bills and host Los Angeles Chargers.

–Field Level Media