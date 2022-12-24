New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry exits with knee injury

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry exited Saturday’s game against the visiting Cincinnati Bengals early in the first quarter with a knee injury.

Henry collided with fellow tight end Jonnu Smith on New England’s first offensive series of the game and hobbled off the field.

He was taken to the locker room and the team said he is questionable to return.

Entering Saturday, Henry had 30 receptions for 415 yards and two touchdowns in 14 games this season. He had not yet been targeted on Saturday.

Smith is the only other active tight end on New England’s depth chart.

Henry, 28, has 276 career catches for 3,340 yards and 32 touchdowns in 87 games with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers (2016-20) and Patriots.

–Field Level Media