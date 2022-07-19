Patriots sign USFL defensive lineman Jeremiah Pharms Jr.

Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots looked to the USFL for their latest offseason addition, signing defensive lineman Jeremiah Pharms Jr. on Tuesday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Pharms, 25, played for the Pittsburgh Maulers in the revived USFL’s first season, which concluded earlier this month. He made two sacks and 32 tackles for the Maulers.

Listed at 6-foot-3 and 275 pounds, Pharms has never played in either the NFL or FBS-level college football. He began his collegiate career at Sacramento State before transferring to Friends University, an NAIA school in Wichita, Kan.

Pharms racked up 14 1/2 sacks in his senior campaign at Friends.

The Patriots open training camp July 27.

