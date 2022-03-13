Patriots sign Devin McCourty to one-year deal

The New England Patriots are bringing back defensive back Devin McCourty on a one-year deal worth a reported $9 million.
McCourty, 34, announced his return for a 13th season via a Twitter video. NFL Network reported the terms.
Year 13…here we go!!!!!-Dmac pic.twitter.com/pTKoJt1GuI
— Devin&Jason McCourty (@McCourtyTwins) March 13, 2022
McCourty is a two-time Pro Bowl selection in 12 seasons with the Pats, the only team he has played for. He tallied three interceptions in 17 starts last season. He has 31 career INTs since being selected No. 27 overall in the 2010 draft.
McCourty has been second-team All-Pro three times.
–Field Level Media