Patriots S Adrian Phillips departs with injury

New England Patriots safety Adrian Phillips exited Sunday’s game late in the first half against the Miami Dolphins and went to the locker room after sustaining what appeared to be a back injury.

Phillips tackled wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. with 18 second remaining in the second quarter but stayed down on the field and grabbed at the back of his left rib cage. Members of the team’s medical staff tended to him on the ground before he walked off the field under his own power.

Phillips was not on the field as the second half began.

Last season, Phillips appeared in all 17 games, making 13 starts. He recorded 92 tackles and four interceptions while also picking up nine pass defenses. In eight seasons with the Patriots and Chargers franchise, Phillips has 453 tackles with 11 interceptions and three forced fumbles in 97 games (53 starts).

Jabrill Peppers and Cody Davis could see more time in the New England secondary.

