Did NFL legend Patrick Willis just hint at a comeback?

Former San Francisco 49ers linebacker Patrick Willis was among the best defensive players in the league during his time in Northern California.

A first-round pick of the 49ers out of Mississippi back in 2007, Willis shocked the football world by retiring at the young age of 30 back in March of 2015. Willis was still an elite linebacker for a 49ers squad that was coming off some tremendous success under Jim Harbaugh.

Seven years later, and there has not been any talk of Willis coming out of retirement. Until now. The seven-time Pro Bowl performer took to social media on Tuesday potentially hinting that a comeback could be in the cards at the age of 37.

Congrats to the @RamsNFL 🏆 The New Super Bowl Champions 2022. They all pulled together and did what needed to be done with whom were committed to the cause. I must say! It does make my heart tingle and blood flow when I think about 🏆 and not talking about the PAST….. — Patrick Willis (@PatrickWillis52) February 16, 2022

That doesn’t necessarily seem too cryptic, does it? The latter part of the message could be telling. “And not talking about the PAST.”

Could Patrick Willis actually come out of retirement?

“As much as I’d love to win a Super Bowl and to bring number six back here, I have to be honest. I have to tell y’all that if I don’t have what I know I need to give to my teammates and the organization the best chance to win, then I can’t be out there doing that. “And to be sitting on the sideline just collecting a paycheck, I feel like that would be wrong. So I stand up here today with that conviction. I understand the magnitude of what I’m doing today.” Patrick Willis during retirement press conference (March 10, 2015)

The then 30-year-old Willis was coming off a 2014 campaign that saw him miss all but six games due to a toe injury. That’s what he was talking about when it came to “just collecting a paycheck.” Now years removed from playing, he might feel that his legs are fresh again.

As noted, Willis was among the best defenders in the game during his time with the 49ers. He earned a Pro Bowl trip in each of his first seven seasons before that injury-plagued 2014 campaign — making the All-Pro Team a resounding six times.

During San Francisco’s run to the Super Bowl in 2012, Willis recorded 120 tackles (88 solo), five tackles for loss, two interceptions and two forced fumbles. He teamed up with another legend in that of NaVorro Bowman to form the best linebacker duo in modern NFL history.

It’s still surprising that Willis has been passed over for the Hall of Fame after another former 49ers legend, Bryant Young, earned the honors this past week.

As for Patrick Willis potentially returning, there’s a chance that it could be as a coach with the 49ers. If he’s dead set on actually playing, teaming up with All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner would be something else.

For now, it’s just speculation.

