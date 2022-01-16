WATCH: Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes putting on an absolute show against the Pittsburgh Steelers

Former NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes and his Kansas City Chiefs found themselves down 7-0 to the Pittsburgh Steelers during Sunday night’s AFC Wild Card Playoff game.

It was shocking given that the two-time defending AFC champions were huge favorites at home against an overmatched Steelers squad.

Then, things changed big time.

Mr. Mahomes started playing like the MVP quarterback we saw earlier in his career. Kansas City scored five consecutive touchdowns to take a 35-7 lead about midway through the third quarter. All five touchdowns came via Mahomes’ right arm, as he completed 25 of his first 34 passes with those five touchdowns and just one interception.

Patrick Mahomes looked like a surgeon out there, dominating what had been a good Steelers defense in the process. That included touchdown passes to five different players. All said, the Chiefs scored touchdowns on five consecutive drives — spanning 327 yards in the process.

Patrick Mahomes dominates for Kansas City Chiefs with five touchdown passes

The scoring culminated in this touchdown pass from Mahomes to Tyreek Hill.

Tyreek got a step and was GONE 💨 @cheetah



📺: #PITvsKC on NBC

📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/FarvKgI8yV — NFL (@NFL) January 17, 2022

This span also included an amazing touchdown pass from Mahomes to star tight end Travis Kelce.

Kelce coming right into your living room 🔥 @tkelce



📺: #PITvsKC on NBC

📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/SyJ0qnAIks — NFL (@NFL) January 17, 2022

And another touchdown pass. This time, to wide receiver Byron Pringle.

If the Chiefs get this type of play from Mahomes moving forward in the NFL Playoffs, they are going to be an incredibly hard out. That continues in the NFL Divisional Round against a red-hot Buffalo Bills squad coming off a blowout home win over the New England Patriots.

