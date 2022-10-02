WATCH: Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes throws best TD pass of the NFL season

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is known for making those highlight-reel plays on a consistent basis. With the former NFL MVP taking on Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday evening in Florida, we were reminded of this in more ways than one.

Facing a second down and goal with Kansas City up 14-3 in the second quarter, Mahomes legitimately threw the best touchdown pass of the young season. It came after he scrambled to the right in an attempt to extend the play. What followed was something completely out of this world.

Mahomes hit 'em with the 360 spin move ➡️ pull up jumper 🔥 pic.twitter.com/M8zpgXrWVr October 3, 2022

Dude went into a spin cycle, waited it out after breaking a couple tackles and simply flipped the ball to running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire before he was taken down. That’s otherworldly stuff from Mr. Mahomes.

Patrick Mahomes putting on a clinic, sports world reacts

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Mahomes opened the game by completing 12-of-16 passes for 119 yards with two touchdowns and zero interceptions as Kansas City took a 21-3 lead before a Tom Brady touchdown pass to Mike Evan narrowed the lead some.

Thus far this season, Mahomes has tallied 10 passing touchdowns compared to just one interception. He’s been a human highlight reel, and the sports world is paying attention.

Patty Mahomes 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣. So damn good!! 🪄 — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 3, 2022

Nah that was cold af! — Saquon Barkley (@saquon) October 3, 2022

Bucs defense tryna stop Mahomes pic.twitter.com/IOx0mgVjnn — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) October 3, 2022

Everybody after that Patrick Mahomes play: pic.twitter.com/hN1PT8OKm6 — ESPN (@espn) October 3, 2022

I mean, I know so many folks think the media makes too much of Mahomes.



But that is crazy. — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) October 3, 2022

Can't imagine being 45 years old, watching what Patrick Mahomes just did, and being like alright, I'm up. I'd head straight to bed. — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) October 3, 2022