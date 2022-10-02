WATCH: Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes throws best TD pass of the NFL season

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is known for making those highlight-reel plays on a consistent basis. With the former NFL MVP taking on Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday evening in Florida, we were reminded of this in more ways than one.
Facing a second down and goal with Kansas City up 14-3 in the second quarter, Mahomes legitimately threw the best touchdown pass of the young season. It came after he scrambled to the right in an attempt to extend the play. What followed was something completely out of this world.
Dude went into a spin cycle, waited it out after breaking a couple tackles and simply flipped the ball to running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire before he was taken down. That’s otherworldly stuff from Mr. Mahomes.
Patrick Mahomes putting on a clinic, sports world reacts
Mahomes opened the game by completing 12-of-16 passes for 119 yards with two touchdowns and zero interceptions as Kansas City took a 21-3 lead before a Tom Brady touchdown pass to Mike Evan narrowed the lead some.
Thus far this season, Mahomes has tallied 10 passing touchdowns compared to just one interception. He’s been a human highlight reel, and the sports world is paying attention.