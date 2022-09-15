WATCH: Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes wows with sidearm TD pass against the Los Angeles Chargers

Patrick Mahomes knew that he needed to help the Kansas City Chiefs get off to a good start at home against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday. The Chargers defeated Mahomes’ Chiefs at Arrowhead last season after jumping out to a 14-0 first-half lead.

Unfortunately for Mahomes and the Chiefs, the early portion of Thursday’s game was pretty much a repeat of last season. Los Angeles opened up a 10-0 lead early in the second quarter.

That’s when the former NFL MVP decided to go full Mahomes. Kansas City’s star led the team on a seven-play, 75-yard drive culminating in a nine-yard touchdown pass to running back Jerick McKinnon. No, it was not your typical touchdown pass.

You have got to be kidding us, Patrick? Heck, that first angle of the sidearm touchdown pass doesn’t do him justice. Check out the quarterback make magic work right in front of the Amazon Prime audience. Just absurd.

Mahomes was flushed from the pocket before he rolled right. After making multiple defenders miss, he directed McKinnon on the running back’s route. The dude then threw an absolute bullet for the touchdown.

Patrick Mahomes off to a ridiculous early-season start

It’s actually rather interesting to look at. Mahomes struggled to open the 2021 campaign, throwing eight interceptions in his first six starts. The quarterback would respond by throwing 19 touchdowns against five interceptions in his final 11 regular-season starts. It seems that the All-Pro took his off-season program seriously as he was dominating in a blowout Week 1 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Patrick Mahomes stats (Week 1): 30-of-39 passing, 360 yards, 5 TD, 0 INT, 144.2 QB rating

Mahomes opened Thursday’s game completing 8-of-9 passes for 72 yards and a touchdown. Yeah, the dude has come to play to open the 2022 season for a championship-contending Chiefs squad.