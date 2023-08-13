Patrick Bailey’s 2-run walk-off blast lifts Giants over Rangers

Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Bailey lined a two-out, two-run home run in the bottom of the 10th inning Sunday afternoon, allowing the San Francisco Giants to escape a wild finish with a 3-2, walk-off victory over the visiting Texas Rangers.

Attempting to get their manager, Bruce Bochy, a three-game sweep in his San Francisco homecoming, the Rangers rallied from down 1-0 in the ninth to draw even in regulation and then go ahead 2-1 in the top of the 10th on a Camilo Doval balk.

Rangers closer Will Smith (1-4) got the first two outs in the last of the 10th with courtesy runner Wilmer Flores anchored to second base, before Bailey lashed his sixth homer of the season over the fence in left field.

Doval (4-3), who was docked with his fourth blown save in the ninth, was credited with the win.

Texas’ run in the 10th came after Josh Smith blooped a single to center, advancing courtesy runner Ezekiel Duran to third.

Doval struck out Leody Taveras and went 3-2 on Marcus Semien before getting nailed with the balk that temporarily put the visitors on top 2-1.

The game began as a serious pitchers’ duel between the Giants’ Logan Webb and Rangers’ Dane Dunning, with Webb getting within one strike of a 1-0 victory before Texas rallied in the ninth.

J.P. Martinez kept the Rangers alive with a two-out double, after which Webb was pulled in favor of Doval.

Martinez took off for third on Doval’s second pitch, and kept right on running when Ezequiel Duran beat out a grounder to deep shortstop, allowing the tying run to score without a throw.

Seeking to become the first Giant to throw a pair of 1-0 shutouts in the same season since Johnny Cueto in 2016, Webb instead did not get a decision despite 8 2/3 innings of six-hit ball. He walked one and struck out six.

He needed to be at his best to keep pace with Dunning, who allowed a second-inning home run to Michael Conforto but just six other hits in his seven innings. He struck out a season-best 12 without issuing a walk.

Conforto’s homer, a blast to center field, came on Dunning’s third pitch of the second inning. It was his 15th of the season.

Thairo Estrada had three hits, while Bailey and Conforto collected two each for the Giants, who followed a 1-for-12 performance with runners in scoring position on Saturday with a 1-for-11 in the series finale, the lone success being Bailey’s game-ender.

Martinez, Duran and Semien finished with two hits apiece for the Rangers, who were out-hit 10-8.

