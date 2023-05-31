‘Pat McAfee Show’ reportedly costing ESPN $13M less annually than FanDuel TV paid

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN is reportedly paying a shockingly cheaper rate for the “Pat McAfee Show” than FanDuel was before McAfee scrapped the deal with the popular betting site.

In May, ESPN announced that the relationship they had already forged with former NFL punter turned YouTube star Pat McAfee would be expanded in a major way. Previously, the Indianapolis Colts veteran was just serving as an on-air personality for some of the network’s college football and NFL programming. However, in the new deal struck by the media giant, ESPN would also get the massively popular “Pat McAfee Show” for the next five years.

The YouTube sensation will now air on the network, its YouTube channel, and its streaming service. It was a major coup for the network and also left FanDuel TV out in the cold because that previous deal was canceled after the closing of the pact with ESPN.

FanDuel reportedly was paying $120 over four years to have the “Pat McAfee Show” on its fledgling streaming service. One would assume that ESPN likely was able to outbid FanDuel for the right to McAfee, however, a new report claims they are actually paying far less.

‘Pat McAfee Show’ making $13 million less annually with ESPN

On Wednesday, the New York Post reported that ESPN’s deal with Pat McAfee is for five years and just $85 million. This means he is going from making $30 million annually with FanDuel to just $17. But it seems the pros that come with being a part of the ESPN family far outweighed any benefits of a FanDuel partnership.

The outlet claims his arrangement with “College Football Gameday” is a part of the new pact, and that retaining “control over all aspects of his show,” including having guests from outside the ESPN family, was a key part of the deal. However, with McAfee being a new father, the ability to step away from much of the business work for the show, and letting ESPN handle it, likely sealed the deal.

The “Pat McAfee Show” is expected to get a prime afternoon slot on the network and replace new editions of Sportscenter and Max Kellerman’s “This Just In.” McAfee did not confirm nor deny the terms of the deal when reached by the New York Post.