Parents of Stanford soccer star say upcoming discipline could have led to suicide

Dec 8, 2019; San Jose, CA, USA; Stanford Cardinal goalkeeper Katie Meyer (19) saves a shot by the North Carolina Tar Heels in the second half of the College Cup championship match at Avaya Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

The heartbroken parents of Stanford soccer goalkeeper Katie Meyer said they are struggling to understand her death, which they confirmed was by suicide.

In an interview on NBC’s “Today” on Friday, Gina and Steven Meyer said they believe the pressures of school and sport could have impacted 22-year-old Katie and led to her death. She was found dead in her dorm room on Tuesday, and the medical examiner in Santa Clara County, Calif., later ruled her death was self-inflicted.

“There is anxiety and there is stress to be perfect, to be the best, to be No. 1,” Gina Meyer said.

They said their daughter’s death could have been linked to possible disciplinary action from Stanford.

“Katie, being Katie, was defending a teammate on campus over an incident and the repercussions of her defending that teammate (were possibly resulting in disciplinary action),” Steven said.

Gina Meyer said she believed her daughter received an email, which the parents hadn’t read, that purportedly said “there was going to be a trial or some kind of something. This is the only thing that we can come up with that triggered something.”

The university declined to address the issue with “Today,” citing student confidentiality.

Katie Meyer was due to graduate this spring.

The Meyers said they hope to open a dialogue about how colleges can bring parents into the loop when a problem arises with their children, who are over 18 and legal adults. They think being aware of problems Katie was facing would have helped.

“We’re just, we’re struggling right now,” Gina said. “We are struggling to know what happened, and why it happened. We’re just heartbroken, so heartbroken.”

Katie Meyer compiled a 34-12-4 record with 20 shutouts in 50 appearances over three seasons (2019-21) with the Cardinal. She allowed just 35 goals for an 0.72 goals-against average.

Meyer went 15-0-1 with 11 shutouts during Stanford’s 2019 season, which culminated with an NCAA championship.

–Field Level Media