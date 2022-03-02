Stanford women’s soccer goalie Katie Meyer dead at 22

Dec 8, 2019; San Jose, CA, USA; Stanford Cardinal goalkeeper Katie Meyer (19) dives for a penalty kick by North Carolina Tar Heels forward/Midfielder Rachel Jones (10) in the College Cup championship match at Avaya Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

Stanford star women’s goalkeeper Katie Meyer was found dead on the school’s campus the university announced Wednesday. She was 22.

The team captain was discovered in an on-campus residence Tuesday, according to the school. No cause of death was revealed.

Meyer led Stanford to the 2019 national championship with her biggest moments coming in the penalty kick shootout in the title game against North Carolina. She was an international relations major.

“Katie was extraordinarily committed to everything and everyone in her world,” Stanford vice provost for student affairs Susie Brubaker-Cole and athletic director Bernard Muir said in a message to the campus community. “Her friends describe her as a larger-than-life team player in all her pursuits, from choosing an academic discipline she said ‘changed my perspective on the world and the very important challenges that we need to work together to overcome’ to the passion she brought to the Cardinal women’s soccer program and to women’s sports in general.

“Fiercely competitive, Katie made two critical saves in a penalty shootout against North Carolina to help Stanford win its third NCAA women’s soccer championship in 2019. Katie was a bright shining light for so many on the field and in our community.”

Meyer compiled a 34-12-4 record with 20 shutouts in 50 appearances over three seasons (2019-21) with the Cardinal. She allowed just 35 goals for an 0.72 save percentage.

Meyer went 15-0-1 with 11 shutouts during Stanford’s 2019 title-winning campaign.

Meyer was born in Burbank, Calif., and attended Newbury Park High, located approximately 45 miles west of Los Angeles. She is survived by her parents and two sisters.

