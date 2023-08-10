Panthers RB Miles Sanders out with groin injury

Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

As the Carolina Panthers shift gears and end training camp, running back Miles Sanders remains idle due to a groin injury.

Carolina canceled its final training camp practice due to inclement weather Thursday and head coach Frank Reich said Sanders would be the only player unavailable Saturday night when the host Panthers kick off the preseason schedule against the New York Jets.

The Panthers are packing up at Wofford College and will resume preparation for the regular season at the team facility in Charlotte.

Sanders sat out practice last Saturday with a “minor” leg injury and tweaked his groin in Wednesday’s joint workout with the Jets, Reich said.

Sanders, 26, joined the Panthers as a free agent in March after playing for the Philadelphia Eagles. His deal will reportedly pay $26 million over four years, with $13 million guaranteed.

He rushed for 1,269 yards and 11 touchdowns — both career highs — in 17 games (15 starts) with the Eagles last season, his fourth in Philadelphia.

In 57 career games (49 starts) with the Eagles, Sanders has amassed 3,708 yards on the ground to go along with 20 TDs. He also has 124 receptions for 942 yards and three scores.

–Field Level Media